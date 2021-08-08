Men Ruz Lighthouse, Ploumanac’h, Brittany, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Men Ruz Lighthouse, located in Ploumanac'h in Brittany, has the particularity of being built in pink granite. It is the natural color of the granite present in this part of Brittany. This geological feature extends over 10 km over the municipalities of Perros-Guirec, Trégastel, Pleumeur-Bodou and Trébeurden. The granite of this coast gets its unique color from the combination of three distinct minerals present in the granite: mica, feldspar which gives it its pink color, and quartz.

Apart from its characteristic color, the coast is dotted with chaotic clusters, the flagship of which is the customs path which starts from the beach of Trestraou (Perros-Guirec) and ends at the cove Saint-Guirec in Ploumanac'h. Not far from the village of La Clarté.

There are three pink granite coasts in the world, one in Brittany, one in Corsica and one in China, which makes it quite a popular holiday destination. The islands facing the coast (Sept-Îles archipelago) are also populated with rare and protected bird species, which makes the canton of Perros-Guirec a nationally renowned ecotourism vacation site.

The Men Ruz Lighthouse is an essential passage for landscape photographers, with many possible compositions. However, I had to make several attempts for this photo which had to be taken at the beginning of summer, in order to still have some wild flowers but also the sunrise as far as possible in the northeast to hope for pretty colors in the sky.

All that remained was to hope for a few clouds and I obtained all the criteria expected this morning in early June, helped by a GND Medium filter to perfect the exposure.

