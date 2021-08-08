Malvarrosa Sky, Camp Morvedre, Valencia, Spain

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The photograph shows an isolated and almost abandoned beach in the area of “Camp Morvedre”, located in the north of Valencia Spain. The picture was taken at sunset when the last sun rays were touching the small sea stack and some of the surrounding rocks, illuminating the approaching clouds.

There is a small fortress only about a hundred meters away from the location that seems to be of a mix of constructions from different eras in the history of Spain. Clearly, this spot played a defensive role during successive periods of time centuries ago. Frankly, the location is not one of those popular and exotic spots people visit to find unique beauty. But, I find this is a clear example of how in so many cases a very attractive scene can turn out to be not so photogenic, whereas interesting images can result from unappealing sceneries. Actually, it becomes a matter of putting elements together at the right time of day, and that was my choice once again for this occasion.

I visited this location on a semi cloudy evening for the very first time in early August 2021, and realized that I had to return the very next day. All of the elements were there, except the tide was lower than the previous day, thus I did have to rearrange composition and angle of view.

