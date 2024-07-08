Swider River Valley, Dluzew, Poland

The picture was taken in the Swider River valley, central Poland, near Dluzew village. At this place, the river often floods into the surrounding meadows. The increased water level, in turn, causes the trees growing near the river to die. I really like photographing such dry trees.

The dry grasses in the foreground serve as guidelines, building depth in the photograph. Additionally, they are underlined by delicate frost. Thick morning fog perfectly covers the background, adding a bit of mystery and improving the plasticity of the whole picture.

