Silent Lake Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada

"I saw the constellations reveal themselves one star at a time" Gord Downie, The Tragically Hip.

As I sat and watched Silent Lake reveal itself one morning last autumn, I couldn't help but wonder how Gord Downie would have described the experience. Gord was a poet and no doubt his words would have captured the magic of the shadows emerging from the white canvas, sometimes only fleetingly, as if to tease you of what was to come—the opening act, perhaps.

Sitting in the morning fog on the shore of a lake heightens one's awareness of surroundings as one's eyes continually adjust to the slightest changes in contrast. In our quest for sharpness and detail, we sometimes lose sight of what is more ambiguous and muted, which often provides greater stimulation for our minds.

