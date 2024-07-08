Maasduinen National Park, Netherlands

It was a cold December morning. I wanted to photograph a wintry sunrise with dew and ice. The forecast for that morning was good; it was a chilly -8 degrees, and there was a hard frost.
Dressed in thermal underwear, I set out. The sunrise wasn't spectacular, but I did take some nice photos. The sun had been up for a while when I looked behind me and saw that the light was still very beautiful there.
This Scots pine stood alone in the landscape, and I simply had to take a photo of it. There was ice on the small lake, and it was truly magical.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor