    Maasduinen National Park, Netherlands
    By Rob Christiaans

    It was a cold December morning. I wanted to photograph a wintry sunrise with dew and ice. The forecast for that morning was good; it was a chilly -8 degrees, and there was a hard frost.

    Dressed in thermal underwear, I set out. The sunrise wasn't spectacular, but I did take some nice photos. The sun had been up for a while when I looked behind me and saw that the light was still very beautiful there.

    This Scots pine stood alone in the landscape, and I simply had to take a photo of it. There was ice on the small lake, and it was truly magical.


