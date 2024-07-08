Foggy Tree, Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina, USA

It was a foggy fall morning in the Great Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina. I stood in the valley watching the fog roll through, waiting for it to clear enough to see this tree in the distance.

As soon as the sun rose above the mountains, the fog started to burn off, and the moment was set. I wanted to capture the subtle hint of light rays coming through the branches, but I could barely see them before the conditions changed, and they were gone.

This is a great reminder that so much of landscape photography is about being in the right place at the right time. Conditions like these are fleeting.

