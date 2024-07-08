Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA

Situated along the coast of Georgia, Driftwood Beach is a paradise for landscape photographers. The beach has an abundance of driftwood, which was created when it eroded into the local maritime forest.

The area offers a plethora of unique and captivating subjects, where even a slight shift in position can dramatically alter the composition.

As an island, it provides abundant opportunities for stunning sunrise and sunset shots. In May, I journeyed from Central Georgia and spent a few nights at the nearby campground.

Even a month wouldn't be enough to capture all its beauty. This image was taken on the northwest shore of the island against a beautiful sunset.

