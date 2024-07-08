Binalong Bay, Tasmania, Australia

This image of a lone tree was taken just prior to sunrise. The tree is nestled and has grown on top of a cluster of large granite rocks that populate the shoreline. Of particular uniqueness to this region of Tasmania, the Bay of Fires area where Binalong Bay is, are the orange-coloured lichens that cover the rock formations. Lichen can be found on many rocky outcrops along the eastern coastline of the island. For compositional purposes, I placed my tripod behind a group of lichen-covered rocks on the beach to complete the foreground in the image.

I wanted to capture the tree in my image, preferably by silhouetting against the sky. This would maximise the tree's visibility while also capturing the surrounding coast area. Sunrise was chosen as a time to shoot. On many previous visits to this location, it was frequented by families, and a lot of human traffic would interrupt the scene. Sunrise should minimise this problem. In fact, I was the sole person there for most of the morning of this shoot.

On this particular day, the pre-dawn sky was nicely illuminated and coloured. It was a little darker to my eye, with the camera's sensitivity capturing sufficient light across the scene. Adding to the foreground was the shoreline break, which left patterns in the sand as it retreated. Different exposure times were experimented with to maximise this look. The image seen here is a single capture processed in Lightroom.

Unfortunately, since I took this image and due to a storm, the tree has succumbed to nature. There are other trees along the coast in Binalong Bay, but in my belief, they do not offer the beauty and scene that this tree delivers.

