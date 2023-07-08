Malopolska Voivodeship, Poland

The photo was taken on the way back from a trip to the mountains (Tatra Mountains). The monotonous landscape outside the window caused my eyes to close on their own, until suddenly, driving out from around the bend, such a minimalist view appeared. I quickly found a place to park the car and ran out with my camera so as not to lose the good conditions for taking pictures. Fortunately, it worked, because as I drove away I could see the clouds coming.

