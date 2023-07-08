Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia

We were on vacation with my family and staying in a beachfront apartment; I was on the balcony enjoying the sunrise on a very calm day, very small waves, a light breeze, nothing dramatic and then I realized that the scene in front of me was picture perfect for a nice, calming scene, so I went inside took my camera, waited for the fog in the lens to clear and took several pictures, with a different lens and this is the one I like the most.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now