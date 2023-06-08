Canyonlands National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

Winter snow squall in Canyonlands: For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to capture a winter storm in the parks of the Moab area, but I always seemed to pick times when it was just clear and cold. Finally, the weather cooperated on a pre-Christmas visit when the iconic national parks Arches and Canyonlands were all but deserted, a sharp contrast to the long lines and thick crowds seen much of the year.

After shooting most of the day during a driving snowstorm in Arches, the weather cleared. But I could see to the west more building clouds in the late afternoon, so I headed over to Canyonlands' Islands in the Sky district to see if I could capture any cool storm clouds and snow.

As I arrived in the nearly-empty park and with the sun going down, the next round of snow squalls was pushing in. I visited several overlooks and finally settled on this one, with a view across the carved canyons of the Green River, hiking across Slickrock to a wide viewpoint of the area and the rapidly approaching storm.

I watched as squalls moved very fast, the dark clouds churning across the landscape, creating some amazing dramatic light as thick snowflakes spread out in the sublime scene before me.

