Pastel Sunrise at Jokulsarlon, Iceland

After nearly a month of grey skies, it was getting very difficult to justify getting out of the tent for another lackluster, sub-zero sunrise. I forced myself awake and braved the -10 weather, and went out to stare at the lagoon, again hoping the clouds would break and I would finally see a colorful version of Iceland. It lasted only a few minutes until the grey skies consumed again, but for a brief moment, the sun punched through a hole in the clouds and illuminated the entire world before me in the most brilliant and colorful hues I've ever seen. It just goes to show, sometimes your have to suffer a little for your art, and patience and optimism will often pay off.

