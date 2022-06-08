Kihei, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sat watching the sunset in Kihei, contemplating the loss of an old friend and the beauty of life. I was reminded to soak in every moment and live with as much joy and adventure.

It was easy to be absorbed by the soft breeze and gentle warmth, with my husband and daughter close by playing in the surf. The expanse of the ocean in front of me, another reminder that there is a vast world out there to explore. Mahalo!

