Storthes Hall Bluebell Wood, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England

I love this time of year when the bluebells create carpets of blue in the local woodlands. So I headed out first thing in the morning to catch the low sunlight.

The weather had been rainy all week, but finally, a window in the rain and a bit of sunshine created beautiful light in the woods. I always find these images more interesting with the shadows, creating more depth in the image.

I always shoot bluebells low so they look denser and showcase their colour making the image pop more (I also used a polariser to help the colours pop too).

The location is just outside Huddersfield and easily accessible, but you need to edge around the bluebells so they are not damaged (there are some brambles around the sides of the bluebells).

Bluebells are usually in full bloom at the end of April/early May in the UK; they are defth a visit to take in the beauty of these natural bluebell woods.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now