Kilnsey Moor, North Yorkshire, England

I always go for walks around the Yorkshire Dales, and this was just another of those occasions. It was around springtime but only early on, and we had some snowfall just the week before. Although the snow had melted, there were still huge snow drifts on the tops.

I took my camera with me, not hoping for much, as the weather that day had been pretty grey and flat. However, upon reaching a small summit where I could see the other side of the moors, suddenly, the sun was trying to make an appearance, breaking through the clouds in small pockets.

The beams of light were absolutely stunning, hitting the moorland in various places. But, unfortunately, the sunlight didn't stick around, and as quickly as it had appeared, it was gone again. Nevertheless, this photograph made my walk feel very rewarding and certainly made that grey, cold day a little brighter, even for a few moments.

