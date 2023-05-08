Galena, Illinois, USA

I live in Oregon and drive to the east coast twice yearly to visit family. For the past few years, I've gone east using the Old U.S. route system, set up in the 1920s. Three years ago, my trip was on the longest of the U.S. routes, U.S. Route 20, which runs from Newport, Oregon, to Kenmore Square in Boston, Massachusetts — a great way to travel the country off of the interstates.

One morning, just after having crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois, I spotted this vista in Galena, Illinois. There was nowhere to pull over, and I found myself cursing my bad luck when suddenly there was a pull-off! I took advantage of my newfound good luck and took this photo. It is as shot except for cleaning up some lens flare introduced by shooting directly into the rising sun.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now