Topanga, Los Angeles, California, USA

I took this picture in Topanga, California, on a lovely sunny day. In order to get this photo, I drove on a road that's located next to the Topanga Mountains. Los Angeles has just received the most rain it will receive throughout the year during its winter, so the mountains are particularly beautiful in May. To get this shot, I stopped my car on the side road and snapped it rather quickly since I was blocking a good portion of the road. Topanga State Park is a beautiful place to visit during all seasons, and if you live near it, I would definitely recommend stopping by. Topanga is a great place to enjoy the natural beauty of Southern California.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

