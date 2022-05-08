Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, Rome, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was in the area for work and decided to investigate Rome and the Vatican area. I had rented the Laowa 17mm for GFX and also brought along my only GF lens, the 32-64mm. I decided to scout out St Peter's to see about potential compositions.

Nothing really prepares you for the immensity of this space. It is a sort of wide angle lens paradise, but there are so many architectural details as well. Tripods aren't allowed, so you have to get creative to capture the depth of field. I can say that after two days there, I knew every nook and cranny for propping one's camera on for stability. The floor was useful as well, especially with the Laowa. I got in when it opened to get the most crowd-free perspectives.

I eventually moved on to other areas in Rome, but this Basilica stuck with me with its grand interior.

