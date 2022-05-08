Feshiebridge, Kingussie, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Feshie Bridge on the Scottish Highlands, a man made feature, perfectly blending in with its natural surroundings. Rock on rock. Since the first time I saw it during a back pack holiday as a student back in 1990, I crossed it several times. However, I never took the opportunity to have a ‘photo shoot’. It wasn’t until 2018, when I was preparing my photo tour across the Cairngorms National Park that I stopped for a while and spent an hour or two to capturing this picturesque bridge. The best shot is taken from the rocks beside the bridge. You can see the water moving towards you, which gives great opportunities for long exposure.

