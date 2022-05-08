Bryngarw Country Park, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was initially drawn to this intimate landscape because it was the first "clean" composition I had encountered in an otherwise chaotic woodland environment. In addition, after being inspired by large format film photographer Ben Horne I am always on the lookout for the small scenes within wider landscapes, and I get just as excited about them as I do with beautiful "grand vistas". Despite both elements of the composition being green, I was struck by their separation, and the contrast in tone and texture. I locked the tripod down for a low ISO, narrow aperture shot and still needed to focus stack (four frames) to achieve the depth of focus I wanted. Luckily the light breeze held off for long enough to capture the frames I needed.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

