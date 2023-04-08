Uggdal, 5685 Uggdal, Norway

We had been cycling for several hours when a vast raincloud descended over the area. We were soaked on our bicycles, and I was concerned about the weatherproofing of my portable X100V.

As we went over the bridge, I saw this image. Despite being exhausted and soaking wet, we stopped for several minutes while I took the picture, covering the X100V with a carrier bag to minimise its exposure to the rain.

In post-processing, I emphasised the dark rain clouds and looked to ensure that there were shadow details still visible in the darkest part of the land masses.

