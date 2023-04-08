Roaring Mountain, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park includes a large hillside with many geothermal vents (fumaroles) that spew hot, acidic steam. The steam coats the few trees remaining on the hillside, killing some of the trees. When I visited Roaring Mountain, the sun rose over the hillside. The backlighting highlighted the steam billowing from the vents in a slight breeze. I took a series of photographs of several sections of the hillside as the steam clouds changed shape in the breeze. I chose this image to best represent the dark, moody scene above me.

