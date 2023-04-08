Oude IJssel Locks, Gaanderen, The Netherlands

My wife went to a meeting on the other side of The Netherlands, and (as I had no other plans) I was her dedicated driver. I knew her meeting would take at least 4 hours, which allowed me to explore the region where I had been only once, exactly one year ago.

I wanted to investigate a small stream, ‘Bielheimerbeek’. Last year had a dry season; on the contrary, the last few weeks of this year were very wet. So it would be interesting to see the difference. And indeed, from hardly a stream, it was now full of water, but only interesting in a few places where you could see some tiny rapids.

Unfortunately, we do not have much decline in the Netherlands in our rivers. However, the stream ends in a small river called ‘Oude IJssel’, and I found many more photographically interesting options in that place. I spent quite some time at the falling water of this lock and weir complex and amused myself with long exposures. However, as you can see in the photo, the weather was still a bit wet. And as it was time to pick up my wife again, I walked the locks back to my car.

I saw this picture with the high-level water and a possible symmetrical composition there. For the next half hour, I fought to keep my lens and filters dry while trying to make a 30sec exposure. I ended with this only 10sec exposure that eliminated the rain splashes in the water just enough to get a smooth surface. I expected my wife to be angry with me, but I still had to wait for her, as the meeting lasted much longer. Still happily married.

