Ostend, Belgium

The photo was taken in autumn on the coast of the Belgian city of Ostend. The weather was extremely windy and cloudy, which was also a challenge for photography that day.

A large sandy beach on which the waves of the North Sea roll is always an interesting motif for me. It is complemented by the lighthouse in the background and the wild grass in the foreground.

For this recording, I used an ND 1000 filter for a long exposure to get a sense of restlessness and gloom.

