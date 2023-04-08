    Search
    Givet, France
    By Darijan Gasevic

    The picture was taken on the east side of France on the road from a little town called Givet. The road leads to Luxembourg.

    I was travelling with my wife, and at one point, we realized how beautiful the landscape was, how the light was almost perfect and how lucky we were that there was no traffic on the road.

    Of course, that was a photo opportunity that could not be missed. I quickly took out my Nikon with a 50mm lens on it and took the picture.

