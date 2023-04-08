Ersfjord, Tromso, Norway

It was an October afternoon, and we headed to Ersfjord, hopping for a nice sunset. The sunset wasn't very special, but before sunset, the weather changed its mood very quickly. In minutes, we had a clear sky with some clouds (perfect for the coming sunset), sweeping rain and heavy clouds. Between them, I saw this porthole-like window and the sweeping rain trying to close it. When we prepared to leave, the light faded, the sky cleared, and a few orcas showed their breath in the distance, too far for a picture. But for me, this was the evening with the orcas.

