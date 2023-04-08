Claigan, Isle of Skye, Scotland

When my wife and I travelled through Scotland in the autumn of 2018, we experienced three weeks of moody weather. Clothing adapted to weather conditions was always a challenge. Nevertheless, we were hiking for a couple of hours every day. This is an image from a day tour to Coral Beach, situated in the north of Skye by the small crofting community of Claigan. To me, it is all about the ephemeral light a few moments before an approaching storm.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now