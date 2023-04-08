Claigan, Isle of Skye, Scotland

When my wife and I travelled through Scotland in the autumn of 2018, we experienced three weeks of moody weather. Clothing adapted to weather conditions was always a challenge. Nevertheless, we were hiking for a couple of hours every day. This is an image from a day tour to Coral Beach, situated in the north of Skye by the small crofting community of Claigan. To me, it is all about the ephemeral light a few moments before an approaching storm.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
