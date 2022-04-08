Barnegat Light State Park, Ocean County, NJ, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I traveled to Barnegat Light with my son to see and photograph shore birds that winter there and spend their summers in Arctic climes. The prize is the Harlequin Duck, of which we saw several, but there were also many Long Tailed Ducks, Brants, Ruddy Turnstones, Purple Sandpipers, and a few species of gulls, some of which can be found at New Jersey beaches year-round. It was a cold, windy day, and few people were out braving the elements. I find the view back to the lighthouse from the long jetty to be quite beautiful, and always get a few shots when I come here. It was mostly a cloudy day, and the clouds at times were somewhat interesting. This was the first significant use of my RF100-500 lens, and I was very happy with the results.

