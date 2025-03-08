Palisade Head, Minnesota, USA

After a brief thunderstorm passed by the North Shore, I stopped at Palisade Head to take in the views. The rocky landscape was a bit slippery, so I had to be cautious while walking around the area.

The thunderstorm had left the area quite moody with a warming tone. The sunlight was slowly peeking through the clouds, leaving the colors of the rocky scenery highlighted with its muted colors contrasted with the gray skies.

Many visitors stop here to observe the vast views of Lake Superior from this rock wall, taking their own images of the body of water and landscape. The rock wall in the foreground represents an iconic part of this landscape that many could connect to.