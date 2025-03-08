Bezbog Lake Reflections, Pirin Mountains, Bulgaria

Bezbog Hut is located in the heart of Pirin mountain, beautifully situated on the shores of Bezbog Lake amidst a panorama of massive mountain peaks. The hut is located at 2240 meters above sea level, which makes it the highest hut in the Pirin mountain. It is among the most popular and, despite its height, is relatively easily accessible. The hut was originally built on the left bank of Bezbog Lake, but in the spring of 1971 an avalanche fell down the chute of Bezbog Peak and swept the entire hut into the lake. Fortunately, there were no tourists at that time, and the hut owner was down in the village. The following year, construction on the modern hut began, which is now situated in a much safer place.

It was mid-autumn. I had just completed a tour of the Pirin crown - the highest peaks in the region, and was planning to get back, when an unexpected meeting with an old friend kept me in the mountains for one more day. We decided to stay and sleep one more day in the hut, thus admiring another sunrise from our favorite place, and what a sunrise it was! I had not even dreamed of what I managed to capture. Neither before nor since I have managed to capture a more beautiful sunrise than from the Lake Bezbog.