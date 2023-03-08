    Search
    Lake Stanley, Boise, Idaho, USA
    By Robert Gottlieb

    A day after I arrived in Boise, I made my way to the great Sawtooth Mountain Range and Lake Stanley.

    Even though I could make out just a few campers farther down the lake, I felt utterly alone in this beautiful place. So rather than grab my camera gear immediately, I found some dried leaves on the ground to sit on and soak up all the peace and tranquillity. A few minutes later, I walked alongside the shore of the lake for about a mile or more before I found the perfect spot to set up my tripod. I attached a new wide-angle lens to test out on my Fujifilm camera.

    Since there was no wind and the water was calm, there was no need to use an ND filter to take a long exposure.

    I had all the time in the world to relax and enjoy nature as I finished setting up. I framed the mountain peak where I wanted, took several exposures, and then looked for other locations nearby to get a different perspective.

    I found nothing else that equalled my first takes. I left a happy camper.

