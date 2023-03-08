Kicking Horse River, Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada

This photo of the Kicking Horse River in Yoho National Park (British Columbia, Canada) was taken in late September 2022.

The river got its name after an expedition leader in 1858 was kicked in the chest by a loose horse attempting to cross the river. The wild waters of the Kicking Horse definitely live up to its name as it rages through the steep mountain terrain.

I love photographing rivers, and the Kicking Horse is a favorite. I have visited Yoho National Park and the Kicking Horse River over 20 times in the last 40 years and never tire of being there. This photo was taken at a spot where a natural rock bridge spans the river.

To avoid harsh light on the water, we arrived early in the morning before the sun was over the mountains. Although I took a few photos that included the mountain in the background, my favorite was this more intimate scene of the river plunging into a crevice in the rocks. The striking color of the Kicking Horse – and most rivers and lakes in the Canadian Rockies – comes from glacial silt suspended in its water. Light reflects off these particles, creating an almost unreal color.

