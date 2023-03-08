Broken Fence, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada

Picture Story

Train trips have always fascinated me as a relaxing way to travel. And, being on the ground, one gets to enjoy the scenery as it goes by. Flying over the same land, you have no sense of what lies below. I thought a train trip across Canada could be one such trip, so I first looked into the Rocky Mountaineer as it is highly thought of. However, it only goes partway across, and you sleep in hotels at night. I wanted the whole train experience, including the clickity-clack sounds while I slept.

I opted for the national train, VIA and was not disappointed. We left Vancouver, heading across the country to Toronto. I spent much of every day in the viewing car on the upper deck to get the best views. As we travelled, the scenery constantly changed from the rugged Rocky Mountains to the sweeping plains and beautiful wooded lakes as we neared the East Coast.

As you move along, photography is a challenge. The scenery quickly passes (often with a tree, phone line, or other distraction ruining the image). You must react quickly with fast shutter speeds.

This image was incredibly challenging as it was nearing the end of the day. While the sky was quite beautiful, the muted light meant a higher ISO. There is also the train's vibration, so a fast shutter speed is critical.

While some of the images were not as sharp as I would have liked (dirty windows didn't help either), I was happy with this image made more interesting with the broken fence in the foreground.

