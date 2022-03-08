Lighthouse Near Sao Vicente, Algarve, Portugal

Picture Story

I had finished a hard day of walking along some of the coastal trails of the Rota Vicentina in Southwest Portugal, during which I visited and photographed several nice beaches and viewpoints. There are so many interesting locations along this coast between Odeceixe and Sagres villages, that a complete list is quite extensive. Some of the highlights are the beaches of Arrifana, Odeceixe, and Cordoama. The recommended trail season lasts between September and March, when the weather is colder, thus avoiding the heat of Summer.

On this particular day in late February, I drove at the end of the day to Telheiro beach, near Cape Sao Vicente. My plan was to walk around for a little while, getting acquainted with the place. I had a general idea in my mind for a photo, namely to include the lighthouse on top of its headland against a backdrop composed of the tall cliffs, the heavy seas, and the sky. After trying out several locations and possibilities, I settled on this composition. I proceeded to set up the tripod, camera and lens, and fired a few test shots. I decided to use my telephoto zoom lens, which is invaluable to me for this type of scene, thanks to the flexibility it provides. Choosing an aperture of f/8 and base ISO on the camera, I waited until the light came on in the building.

I was lucky that all the elements I had envisaged combined to result in the image I wanted. The cliffs, the crashing waves, the soft warm colors of the sunset, and the small beacon light as a warning to passing ships. Many centuries ago, during the Age of Discoveries, it is said that Henry the Navigator established his naval school in these lands. This is where the land ended and the endless ocean started, on the way to Africa, Brazil, and India. One can almost imagine Henry strolling through his quarters and admiring many sunsets like this.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now