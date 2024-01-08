La Garde Beach, Saint Briac, Brittany, France

In France, Brittany is a fantastic playground for landscape photographers. The region is full of very photogenic places, and if you take the time to wait for great weather conditions, you are guaranteed to get a beautiful shot.

But sometimes photographers need to express their creativity or their need to simply photograph nature without there being a castle or a lighthouse in the foreground.

It's interesting (and beneficial) to compose a beautiful image simply by photographing nature in a specific place and time, focusing on the rules of composition, and playing with the sun, the sky, and the textures.

La Garde beach in Saint-Briac is 10 minutes from my house. I knew exactly what I wanted, but I had to wait until the end of the day when the sea level would be ideal, the clouds would be the way I like them, and the sun would be there enough to get a beautiful sun star.

Needless to say, it was not from the first attempt that I succeeded in this image, but after a few attempts and with the help of a 3-stop GND filter and a 3-stop ND, I obtained what I wanted, respecting the rule of thirds for the horizon and the sun.

