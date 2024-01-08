    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    La Garde Beach, Saint Briac, Brittany, France
    By Jerome Colombo

    In France, Brittany is a fantastic playground for landscape photographers. The region is full of very photogenic places, and if you take the time to wait for great weather conditions, you are guaranteed to get a beautiful shot.

    But sometimes photographers need to express their creativity or their need to simply photograph nature without there being a castle or a lighthouse in the foreground.

    It's interesting (and beneficial) to compose a beautiful image simply by photographing nature in a specific place and time, focusing on the rules of composition, and playing with the sun, the sky, and the textures.

    La Garde beach in Saint-Briac is 10 minutes from my house. I knew exactly what I wanted, but I had to wait until the end of the day when the sea level would be ideal, the clouds would be the way I like them, and the sun would be there enough to get a beautiful sun star.

    Needless to say, it was not from the first attempt that I succeeded in this image, but after a few attempts and with the help of a 3-stop GND filter and a 3-stop ND, I obtained what I wanted, respecting the rule of thirds for the horizon and the sun.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®