Snowy Tree, Lago Maggiore, Italy

I spent some time in a cabin around Lago Maggiore's mountains. One morning I woke up and was completely snowed in. I decided to go for a hike in that winter wonderland, eventually stumbling over this lone tree.

I positioned my camera, ensured that there were no other distractions and captured the picture. The shutter sound was the only one in my surrounding.

It was still snowing, the clouds blurred visibility, and I was all by myself. A fantastic winter day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now