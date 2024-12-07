Maasduinen National Park, Limburg, Netherlands

On a cold winter morning, I visited the nature reserve Het Quin in Afferden to explore the photographic opportunities there. Located in the northern part of the Maasduinen National Park in the Bergerbos in Afferden, Het Quin is a beautiful piece of nature with ponds and heathlands, entirely surrounded by a parabola dune. "Quin" means quintuplet, and in the dune basin of this parabola dune, there are five ponds.

I was pleasantly surprised by the beauty of the area. With its various ponds, there are many opportunities for landscape photography. The weather forecast predicted some clouds and possibly some mist for that cold winter morning. With thermal underwear on, I set off.

It's a half-hour drive, so quite manageable. That morning, it was -6 degrees Celsius, and unfortunately, there were no clouds or mist. However, I did manage to take this photo. The grass was beautifully frozen, and the sun shone wonderfully on it. I will definitely visit this beautiful place more often in the future.