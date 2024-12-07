Comox Valley, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

While driving logging roads around the Comox Valley, I came across this small meadow. I saw this single evergreen tree standing in the middle of a small meadow. As I moved around, I noticed a slight mist rolling in. I was intrigued by the way the mist was changing the scene moment by moment. I parked my jeep and took out my camera and tripod. After placing my Canon 6D Mark11 on the tripod and attaching my Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS, I walked around to find the best composition. This image is the result. After processing it in Lightroom, I was pleased with the results. Now, a 22X17 print hangs on my wall,

To reach this small meadow, you need to take the ferry from Vancouver, BC, to Vancouver Island. Drive north, about 2-3 hours, to Courtenay. Then, take the road to Mount Washington Ski Resort. Look for signs that say Meur Main. This logging road takes you to many wonderful areas. For this location, you will have to explore many side roads and see many areas worth exploring.

As I live in Courtenay, I have the privilege of visiting all areas within the Comox Valley. Between the mountains and the coastline, I never run out of pleasing compositions.