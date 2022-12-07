Fairy Pools, Isle of Syke, Scotland

Picture Story

This year’s autumn I had the great possibility to spend two weeks in Scotland. There are some really nice spots and places to photograph on the Isle of Skye, which is located in the western part of Great Britain.

The Fairy Pools are arguably one of the most popular attractions on the Isle of Skye. This is an essential place for any photographer as it passes through some of the most beautiful landscapes in Scotland. For sure, there is no better way to see the scenery at the Fairy Pools than hiking around there. The hike is easy, the views are incredible, and the experience is one for the books!

As their name suggests, the Skye Fairy Pools are stunning, almost magical natural pools and waterfalls surrounded by rugged mountain peaks.... it has that certain something! Although it was a very cloudy and rainy day the weather conditions were great. Again and again the rain stopped and the sun came through the clouds for some short moments and turned the landscape into an autumn wonderland it was great fun hiking through this dreamy landscape.

The mood and the light were absolutely stunning and breathtaking. I really like the mood of the light in my picture. I tried different positions and focal lengths but for me, the most fascinating images were taken with my wide-angle lens. So I was able to catch the whole beauty of the landscape around me. In any case, I would recommend doing some panoramic shots as well. I’m happy with the results of my pictures.

