Camelshump, Huntington, Vermont, USA

I had been out on an adventure all day with friends in Huntington, Vermont. We said our goodbyes and headed separate ways. We were close to a view I had shot many times of Camelshump Vermont's 4th highest peak.

The sun was getting low and it was a cold crisp day in late January. I could tell it was going to get pink. I made it just in time to catch the orange-to-pink glow hitting the peak of Camelshump from the west. I didn't have time to set up my tripod so I climbed into the bed of my pickup truck to get above a group of trees that I wanted to cut out of the foreground.

I took this image at the peak intensity of the alpine glow and then proceeded on my way home. It's moments like these that get me excited. The feeling of being in the right place at the right time is addicting.

