Black Mountain, Helydorea, Corinthia, Greece

Mark Twain said, “The air up there in the clouds is pure and fine, bracing and delicious. And why shouldn’t it be?- it is the same the angels breathe.” I had the same feelings while capturing this photo of the Black Mountain of Corinthia, the Chelydorean Mountains of the Ancient Greeks that formed the border of the land of the Feniates and the Peleneans. According to mythology, Hermes found the tortoise on the mountain and made the lyre. The ancient name (Helydorea) comes from the words hely-da and ek-dora.

