Sand Forms, Del Haven Beach, New Jersey, USA

Picture Story

Serpent Scales is part of a series called Sand Forms which explores the continual change of sand forms or sand patterns created by the changing of the tides. In particular, the time during the two hour period before and after the lowest tide. I came upon these patterns in the sand on one of my walks at low tide. The wind as well as the retreating tide helped to sculpt these patterns. The patterns reminded me of the overlapping scales from the mythical serpent. The sun was low on the horizon sculpting good light and shadow areas. I set up my tripod and Nikon Camera low to the sand. I used a 50mm lens at an aperture of f/8 and an exposure time of 1/160th of a second. This image was shot on Del Haven beach which is a short drive from my home in Rio Grande, New Jersey, USA.

