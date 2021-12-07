Lines And Curves, Great Sand Dune National Park, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo was taken on a recent trip to Great Sand Dune National Park. Hiking up a 700 foot barrier of sand every night was no easy feat but the vast view of the dune field made the effort worth it. Sand dunes, regardless of where you visit them, are sensual in nature. Lines and curves sweeping and interacting with one another are best viewed and experienced from an intimate perspective. The light in this image is the main character as it paints an image that resembles the legs and torso of a human body, embodying the sensuality found in many sand dune images but in a more literal way in some regards.

