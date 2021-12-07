    Search
    Banks of the Rhine, Sinzig, Rhineland Palatinate, Germany
    By Thomas Zilch

    Picture Story

    On this day I actually wanted to take pictures in the nature reserve close to my apartment. But there it did not go so well, so I walked a piece along the Rhine through this beautiful chestnut alley. In summer, when the sun is already very low, the tree trunks are enveloped by warm light and the dense foliage forms a roof over the avenue. You feel as if you are walking through a tunnel.

    I took many pictures of this wonderful evening atmosphere. I like this picture the best, where the s-shaped course of the path creates a closing in the background.

    And miraculously, there were no people on the path that evening, so I was able to enjoy the quiet of the evening all by myself.

