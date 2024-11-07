Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

My wife and I have been on a concerted quest to visit the US National Parks for about a dozen years now. So far, we have been to 53 of the 63 parks. One thing we had never done was to visit any of them in winter. This year, we made repeat visits to three parks but went in February to see them with snow. The 3 were Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Grand Teton.

We had three nights in Jackson, Wyoming, with long drives on the days of arrival and departure, so that gave us 2 for the park. The first day was cloudy and had a low ceiling, so it wasn't very worthy to photograph big mountains. The second day had a better forecast, but you still could not see anything through mid-morning. Finally, the sky started to open up, and when it did, the clouds cleared out very quickly. We moved along the different locations for views, and this was one of the best ones.