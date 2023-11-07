    Search
    Ventron, Vosges Mountains, Alsace, France
    By Frederic Demeuse

    This image depicts the special atmosphere that emanates from an old natural forest with a primary character located in the mountain forest of the Vosges Mountains in Eastern France.

    Each year, I have the pleasure of visiting this fantastic place, which has just been designated as a UNESCO site, integrating the list of 'Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe'. I usually go around early November and April, but this year and last year, I was lucky to visit the forest in late October, which coincides with the Autumn peak colours for the greatest delight of our eyes...

