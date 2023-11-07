Pass Over Lapszanka, Voivodeship, Poland

The pass over Lapszanka, in the Spis Foothills, is one of the best places in Poland, with a view of the Tatra Mountains. It was my first visit to this place, and I was immediately enchanted. The October sun beautifully illuminated the snow-covered Tatra Mountains and the golden autumn leaves on the trees.

I took the photo using the bracketing technique, i.e. three images with exposure set to -2, 0 and +2. Then, I combined them graphically into one frame - thanks to this, I obtained a tonally balanced image. I also emphasized shadows and highlights using the dodge and burn technique.

I think the whole picture accurately reflects the beauty of this place, which I would love to return to.

