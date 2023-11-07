    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Pass Over Lapszanka, Voivodeship, Poland
    By Magdalena Narloch Nalaskowska

    The pass over Lapszanka, in the Spis Foothills, is one of the best places in Poland, with a view of the Tatra Mountains. It was my first visit to this place, and I was immediately enchanted. The October sun beautifully illuminated the snow-covered Tatra Mountains and the golden autumn leaves on the trees.

    I took the photo using the bracketing technique, i.e. three images with exposure set to -2, 0 and +2. Then, I combined them graphically into one frame - thanks to this, I obtained a tonally balanced image. I also emphasized shadows and highlights using the dodge and burn technique.

    I think the whole picture accurately reflects the beauty of this place, which I would love to return to.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®