Julian Price Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

One of the best places in North Carolina to see fall foliage is along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Each year, I make a point to stop at Julian Price Park along the Parkway to see how the colors of the leaves reflect on the pond at this fabulous park. This shot was from last year, one a day when the sky was quite cloudy. I was worried about a dull image, but I am pleased the picture came out just fine.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now