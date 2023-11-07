Crescent Lake, Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

I was hiking back to the Punch Bowl on the Spruce Railroad trail along Lake Crescent. The fall colors were at about peak, and I saw this shot. There is an old railroad tunnel about 1 mile into the hike.

The rail line was used to bring lumber from the west coast of Washington to the lumber mills along Puget Sound. Beside the tunnel is a deep pool of water that people jump off the rock cliffs into the lake on warm days. It's a beautiful, quiet area to hike in.

