Tombstone Territorial Park, The Yukon, Canada

Tombstone Territorial Park in The Yukon Territory was one of the highlights of a 4 1/2 month road trip I took this summer through western Canada and Alaska. By the first week of September, it was full-on autumn in The Yukon and the tundra was aflame with color. This singular unnamed peak stood out when it caught perfect late afternoon light.

I enjoyed a few perfect autumn days in the park before backpacking into the Tombstone Range itself, only to be rained on incessantly and not even get to see the peaks. Nonetheless, Tombstone Park provided more than ample stunning photo opportunities.

